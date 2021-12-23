Orillia centre serves up close to 200 meals for at-risk youth

Dozens of hot meals were served to at-risk or vulnerable youth in Orillia Wednesday.

Volunteers at the Orillia Youth Centre spent the afternoon stuffing containers full of turkey, stuffing and potatoes to serve up a hot meal, takeout-style.

For the past 15 years, the centre has served meals to teens and pre-teens in the city to ensure they aren't forgotten during the holidays.

Organizers say 175 meals were handed out.