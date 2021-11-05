Orillia charity leads community-driven Christmas Drive to help most vulnerable
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
An Orillia organization is looking to help the most vulnerable this holiday season.
Uplifting Blessings has begun its Christmas Drive, a two-month initiative aimed at ensuring adults and children across Simcoe County have a merry Christmas.
The organization has six initiatives this year, from providing meals to toys to a simple note of warm wishes.
Uplifting Blessings needs help with four of its projects this year:
- Christmas Stockings for Young Adults and Adults
- Christmas Stockings for Children
- Christmas Dinners for Families
- Christmas-Themed Notes of Encouragement
A number of local businesses have partnered with Uplifting Blessings to help. Some businesses will match gifts or encourage people to buy extra for those in need by offering discounted products.
View the full list of participating businesses or Uplifting Blessings Facebook page for more information.
-
Fridays for the Future celebrates three years of protests in SudburyOn Friday, a small but mighty group celebrated three years of protests in Sudbury.
-
Teenage boy taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in AirdrieA teenage boy was taken to hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Partnership signed between Sault College and NogdawindaminSault College and Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services are working together to provide educational opportunities to Indigenous youth transitioning out of foster care.
-
Federal minister visits burned ship off B.C. coast, offers no timeline for planned Indigenous-led Marine Safety CentreCanada's Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard was in Victoria Friday to get a firsthand look at the MV Zim Kingston disaster and the coast guard's response to it.
-
-
Overnight shelter in Sudbury forced to turn away clientsOff the Street Shelter has had to turn away eight to ten clients a night in the past week as more people seek warmth and shelter.
-
Big Nickel Hockey Tournament underway in SudburyThe 41st annual Big Nickel Hockey Tournament is taking place at five arenas across Greater Sudbury.
-
-
'Just return them': 5 more plaques stolen from Edmonton Firefighters MemorialPlaques at a monument helping memorialize Edmonton's fallen firefighters were stolen for the second time this year.