Orillia city council greenlights 2022 budget with 2.98 per cent property tax hike
Property taxes will rise in Orillia.
The City approved a 2.98 per cent jump in the 2022 budget, equal to about an extra $110 per year for the average residential home.
In a release, Mayor Steve Clarke said the zero per cent tax in the 2021 budget wasn't realistic to continue, given the financial challenges, including a minimum wage hike, lower investment income, and inflation.
"Despite being faced with significant economic pressures including record-high inflation rates, council was able to deliver a 2022 budget that not only maintains, but increases service levels, and responds to the needs of our community," the mayor stated.
Clarke noted that the zero tax increase in 2021 and the 2.98 jump in 2022 "results in 1.49 per cent per year and is considerably lower than inflation."
Council earmarked up to $500,000 from its reserves to support the proposed Innovation Hub, and $250,000 to support a future hospital.
The City's operating budget moving into the new year is $65.2 million, with a capital budget of $41.2 million.
