Orillia city councillor pushes program aimed at making city safer

The City of Orillia is hoping more businesses will jump on board a program aimed at making the downtown core a safer place for residents and businesses.

While the Security Camera Registry And Mapping (SCRAM) program isn't new to the Sunshine City, Councillor Ralph Cipolla said since the pandemic, crime has increased.

"Criminals tend to want to go in the downtown area and rob or do whatever they have to do to get money to buy food or to buy whatever, so I think it's important that the areas within the Business Improvement Areas (BIA) and the residential areas within the community are one of the priorities," said Cipolla.

Downtown business owner Susan Willsey said she would prefer more of a police presence to make people feel safe.

"I definitely think there's a need for more eyes. I don't know if that should be in the shape of security cameras, though. I think more of a live police presence, foot patrols which we have advocated for. We have some issues on the streets that are discouraging customers and making them feel not particularly safe," said Willsey.

Since 2021, over 150 properties registered to be a part of the SCRAM program.

One of the partners with the SCRAM program is the OPP, and after some hesitancy from residents, police want to make it clear that they do not watch the surveillance unless a crime occurs.

"So, if a business does sign up and get a camera on their business, the OPP is not going to be constantly monitoring. We don't have access to their cameras. It is going to be another tool in our toolbox to access evidence in a quicker manner," said Orillia OPP Const. Shelby Russell.

"We're trying to help the police as well to solve crimes a lot faster and a lot quicker. So, we're trying to get more merchants and residents involved in this program so that we can stay safer in our communities," said Cipolla.

Cipolla said the police board is promoting SCRAM, which currently has $25,000 in grant money to allocate toward the program.

Complete information on the program is available online. Those who get approved could receive up to $500.