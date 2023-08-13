Orillia city councillors set to vote on whether to allow ice cream trucks on residential streets

The controversy surrounding whether or not to allow ice cream trucks on the streets in Orillia continues this week, with a vote determining if the truck ban will be lifted.

City Council will vote on Monday on whether or not to remove the truck ban.

City Coun. Ralph Cipolla said he does not favour bringing ice cream trucks back onto the streets due to children’s safety.

“It’s almost like, what do we do to keep our community safe, and part of it is not to have that on the side of the road where a child can run across the street without control from their parents and get hit. So, it’s not about me. It’s about the children in this community,” Cipolla said.

Two city councillors came up with the idea to bring ice cream trucks to parks rather than have them on busy residential streets.

“It’s a fun activity, it’s part of childhood, and so my focus is trying to make this activity as safe as possible. When it came to the council last week, the idea had some serious support. I think at least seven of nine council members were, if not on board, pretty sympathetic to the idea,” said City Coun. Jay Fallis.

Cipolla said that ice cream trucks in parks are a good alternative.

“We already have one at Tudhope Park and also at Couchiching Beach Park. We used to have one before the construction. So, I think it’s a great idea where children are already in the park or people can drive, park their cars and go and have an ice cream. So, I think that’s a better solution than having them on the street,” said Cipolla.

Council will vote Monday afternoon, and if passed, city staff say the trucks could be in operation before the end of the week.