Orillia city councillors vote to tackle impacts of opioids

Orillia city councillors are working to address the issue surrounding opioid-related overdoses.

During Monday's meeting, councillors gave the green light to form a group meant to analyze the issue surrounding opioid use in the Sunshine City and the impacts the drugs have on those experiencing homelessness in particular.

"What my intentions have been is to create a plan specifically for Orillia, an action plan that we can hopefully eliminate the opioid crisis that's happening. I think we'll save a lot of lives by this group putting an action plan together," said City Councillor Ralph Cipolla.

Cipolla said his motivation comes from first-hand experience.

"I had a very good friend who lost his grandson at 16 years old. The family has not been the same. He's buried here in the cemetery, and he had to move away from Orillia because he couldn't take it anymore," he said. "It's creating family problems. It's creating homelessness. It's killing our children, it's killing our grandchildren, and it's killing adults as well."

Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac said residents have made it clear the opioid crisis is a big concern.

"It's an issue that's identified at the door, we were talking to people during campaigns, and it's a priority. Councillor Cipolla and Councillor Durnford are absolutely passionate about it and have established a working group to look at various solutions that we can provide within the community for people who are afflicted," McIsaac said.

The group will consist of various stakeholders, including councillors, the health unit, mental health professionals, and the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP in Orillia reports yearly increases in the number of opioid-related incidents.

"In Orillia, we have seen an increase in opioid-related deaths, particularly fentanyl and other overdoses," said OPP Const. Derek Tilley.

"In 2019, we started noticing an increase in opioid-related occurrences, and there was a 41 per cent increase from 2019 to 2020, and we're still seeing an increase in those numbers," the constable added.

Cipolla also wants to educate students on the dangers of drugs by having three students from each high school in Orillia be a part of the group.

The city councillor hopes to increase public awareness and is hopeful the community will come together to help tackle this issue.

The group is expected to submit a progress report to council by September, where its work could be extended by an additional 12 months.