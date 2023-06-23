Orillia duo arrested after OPP search turns up $12K in drugs, police say

Provincial police say officers seized roughly $12,500 in drugs during a search of a home in Orillia.

Two Orillia residents, ages 22 and 34, were taken into custody.

Police say officers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, digital scales, drug packaging, cell phones, and over $9,000 in cash during the search on Thursday afternoon.

The two accused are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime (currency) over $5,000, and trafficking cocaine.