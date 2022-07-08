Orillia Farmer's Market adds additional Friday stops

Avid market-goers were gifted a treat Friday as the Farmers' Market in the Sunshine City introduced a new limited time offering on Friday night.

Friday was the first of three limited Friday night editions of the Orillia Farmers' Market. Just over 20 vendors took over part of Mississauga Street from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Friday editions are one part of the city's popular 'See you on the Patio Program,' which sees portions of Orillia's downtown core closed to vehicular traffic in an effort to bring more people downtown.

"It's really great to be a part of the street closure," says Alex Klett, the market's manager. "We get to tag along with the other businesses that have consistent storefronts. This really gives an opportunity to our vendors to get a different kind of exposure and meet different customers that wouldn't typically come on a Saturday morning."

The Friday night market takes place on Mississauga Street between West Street and Peter Street. Many of the same vendors are on hand, with the addition of some new participants as well.

The other Friday night Farmers' Markets will take place on July 22 and August 12.