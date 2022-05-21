Orillia Farmers' Market kicks off summer season
This morning, the sun was still shining in the sunshine city as the local Farmers' Market kicked off its summer season.
On Saturday, about 35 vendors participated in the Orillia Farmer's Market's first outdoor market of the season. It is the largest the market has been since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with up to 50 vendors expected to participate over the next few months.
"So we are really a staple of the community," says Alex Klett, the market's manager. "Throughout COVID, there's been a big push to support local businesses, and the community has really done that for us here, and we are continuing to grow as more people get support in the city, and we're really happy to be here."
New this year is the Craft Corner, where a new activity will be led every week, with participants getting to take their creations home with them.
The market will also be holding events on select Fridays throughout the summer. Those dates have yet to be announced.
For more information on the Orillia Farmer's Market, you can click here.
