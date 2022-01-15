Family displaced after Saturday fire in Orillia

With frigid temperatures in the air, fire crews in Orillia spent Saturday evening battling a significant house fire.

Officials with Orillia Fire first posted about the incident on social media shortly after 8 p.m. They were called to a residence on High Street. When they arrived they found flames coming from the roof.

@OrilliaFire, paramedics and OPP on scene of a house fire. High street is closed between Bond Street and James Street. Please avoid the area.

The fire then spread through the entire attic and living areas. No injuries were reported. The family of four has been displaced.

Crews are estimating the damage at $300,000 although the exact cause of the fire is not known.