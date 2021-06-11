Orillia foodies unite for food photo contest

Taking pictures of your favourite meal has never been so exciting as the City of Orillia kicks off a contest to help support local restaurants.

The #OrilliaFoodies Unite contest kicked off this month and is asking people to eat out or order in from a local restaurant, then snap a picture of your meal and post it on social media for a chance to win a prize.

Ted Emond, chair of Orillia's Economic Recovery Task Force, hopes encouraging people to eat locally will help many restaurants to bounce back after being hit hard by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest is not limited to Orillia, but includes other Ontario Lake Country communities like Oro-Medonte, Severn, Ramara, Rama.

The contest runs now through the end of September.