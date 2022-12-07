Orillia green lights $1.9 million plan to replace Rotary Place cooling system

Orillia city councillors gave the green light to a $1.9 million plan to replace the current cooling system at Rotary Place with a new dry, air-cooled design.

The move comes after a case of Legionnaires' disease was linked to the arena's current refrigeration system last month.

The legionella outbreak infected 35 people and claimed the life of one.

"The City of Orillia is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our community," stated Mayor Don McIsaac in a release.

On Wednesday, city council authorized staff to execute an agreement for the design and contract administration for a new indoor, self-contained compressor system and outdoor dry condenser.

"The City has allocated funding from the Asset Management Reserve, and costs will not impact the 2022 or 2023 tax levy," the mayor added.

All three options explored by the City focused on dry, air-cooled systems, which would prevent future threats of the water-borne legionella bacteria.

The City is renting a temporary refrigeration system at Rotary Place until the new system can be installed to get ice users back into the arena.

The design, tender and installation of the new system are anticipated to take roughly 15 to 18 months.