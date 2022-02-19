Orillia group walk to support the wetlands
Harsh weather conditions didn't stop a local group of environmentalists from holding an awareness walk Saturday.
The Orillia Wetland Watchers wanted to shed light on wetland erosion in the area and throughout the rest of the province.
Around 25 people joined in on the short and peaceful walk from the Opera House to City Hall, holding handmade signs.
Their goal is to send a message to Orillia's Mayor Steve Clarke and City council.
Bob Bowles, group leader of Orillia Wetland Watchers, says there is an alarming rate of wetland loss in the area due to housing developments.
"We're here today to mourn all the losses of wetlands in Ontario, and it's got to stop," Bowles says. "We need those wetlands to protect us from flooding. Because once we lose them, we can never get them back."
Bowles believes there needs to be better urban planning so that people can get houses, but also to protect the wetlands.
He encourages others to bring this issue to their elected officials to protect Ontario's natural heritage.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate drop to levels not seen since last year, 17 deaths loggedOntario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have dropped to levels not seen since late December as the province reports 17 new deaths due to the virus.
-
About 2,000 young hockey players to take part in 25th annual Hockey for HospiceThe Hockey for Hospice tournament is taking place this weekend after being postponed in Windsor-Essex late last year.
-
One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, Nova Scotia: RCMPFour people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Is it legal to fire someone because they're unvaccinated? It depends on the circumstances, lawyer saysAlmost all of the cases that have made it through Canada's court system so far have found employers were justified in firing unvaccinated employees, but there are more cases still making their way through the courts, including three wrongful dismissal lawsuits in B.C.
-
Royal B.C. Museum marks Black History Month with 'significant acquisition'The Royal B.C. Museum has added what it calls "a major new artwork" to its collection.
-
-
Dozens of arrests later, Ottawa police still pushing to end 'Freedom Convoy' protestWith about 170 people arrested over the last couple of days, police continue to push protesters out of downtown Ottawa today following weeks of demonstrations that have paralyzed the city's core.
-
Lunenburg, N.S. RCMP investigate collision involving vehicle and pedestrianLunenburg RCMP is investigating a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred in Lunenburg Town, N.S., on Friday morning.
-
HRP to monitor ongoing protests planned to take place throughout Halifax SundayHalifax Regional Police will be monitoring ongoing protests which are said to involve multiple vehicles travelling through Nova Scotia over the weekend.