Orillia group walk to support the wetlands

Harsh weather conditions didn't stop a local group of environmentalists from holding an awareness walk Saturday.

The Orillia Wetland Watchers wanted to shed light on wetland erosion in the area and throughout the rest of the province.

Around 25 people joined in on the short and peaceful walk from the Opera House to City Hall, holding handmade signs.

Their goal is to send a message to Orillia's Mayor Steve Clarke and City council.

Bob Bowles, group leader of Orillia Wetland Watchers, says there is an alarming rate of wetland loss in the area due to housing developments.

"We're here today to mourn all the losses of wetlands in Ontario, and it's got to stop," Bowles says. "We need those wetlands to protect us from flooding. Because once we lose them, we can never get them back."

Bowles believes there needs to be better urban planning so that people can get houses, but also to protect the wetlands.

He encourages others to bring this issue to their elected officials to protect Ontario's natural heritage.