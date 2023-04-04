Orillia hatches new backyard hen program to support food sustainability
The City of Orillia is hatching a permanent backyard hen program to support food sustainability and local food production following a successful trial basis.
The pilot program began in 2017, with participation restricted to a dozen properties. The City says all 12 spots were filled, and 10 were on the waiting list.
Under the permanent program, the maximum property cap has been cracked wide open to allow residents interested in keeping backyard hens to obtain a license from the City. There is a one-time licensing fee of $100.
The hens must be kept in a City-approved hen coop with an outdoor, enclosed run, and a limit of four hens. The City needs to approve the coop prior to construction.
The regulations for the program remain the same as those during the pilot program.
A hen coop may be on a zoned rural, residential, or open space one and two, and the property must be at least 500 square metres.
Complete information on the Backyard Hens Program is available on the City's website, along with details on applying.
