Orillia hires outreach worker in response to much-needed mental health support

Eden Schwartz is Orillia's new community outreach worker.

The City of Orillia came up with the position this year as a response to much-needed mental health support in the community.

"There's definitely this need for helping people getting connected to services," says Schwartz.

Those services include housing support, mental health, substance use, and more.

Schwartz started the new position in early October and is based out of the Orillia Public Library.

"I've been able to connect with a lot of other service providers, have been able to meet with them, talk about gaps, talk about how we can work together," says Schwartz.

Developing partnerships is just one aspect of the job. Schwartz says the other vital parts are spending one-on-one time with clients and supporting library staff.

"Library staff have very specific training. I think there's some overlap in the fields, but they don't have that background in social work training," says Orillia Public Library CEO Bessie Sullivan.

Over the last three years, the library reported over 200 incidents, from drug overdoses to violence and theft.

"We were having many incidents where we were having to call the police. It left staff feeling frustrated that they couldn't be of more assistance," says Sullivan.

Mayor Steve Clarke says not every call is a call for enforcement and that this new position was a unanimous decision by the council.

"At council, we formed a committee to go and see if we should hire a security person or somebody more inclined to be well-versed in social work issues, and that's where we landed," the mayor says.

"Conversations around mental health, substance use, homelessness are still really stigmatized in our communities, and so the more that we're having these conversations, the better," adds Schwartz.

Connect with Schwartz in person at the library or set up an appointment by calling 705-238-8450 or contacting her through the library's website.