Orillia hockey tourney welcomes 60 teams from across Ontario

A massive hockey tournament is expected to bring roughly 1,000 visitors to Simcoe County this weekend despite rising COVID-19 cases.

The Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC Winter Classic is back after a two-year pandemic-driven hiatus in Orillia, with the hockey community ready to hit the ice.

Organizer Mike Borrelli said the tournament recently got the green light.

"The association didn't think we were going to get 60 teams, we hit the 60 mark, and we cut it off because we just didn't have any more ice," he said.

Players with 60 teams from all over Ontario will converge in the Sunshine City at three arenas, with businesses bracing for crowds since capacity limits lifted.

Many hotels booked up quickly for the Nov. 12 weekend, including the Fairfield By Mariott, where 92 rooms are taken.

"It's a win-win situation for everybody in the market. You know, people are not just staying. They are eating here. They are shopping here. They are buying gas here. It's a great feeling knowing everybody wants to travel again," said Fairfield By Marriott general manager Michelle Weber.

The tournament has limited on-ice time because of COVID-19 regulations in place.

Still, the rising COVID-19 case counts don't seem to be on the minds of many with a big hockey weekend on tap.

Instead, most are thinking about getting back to doing what they love.

"These kids love to play hockey, and they're back with their friends, bonding before and after games and competing and getting back to normal. They're really excited, and so am I," said Guelph coach Nick Mammoliti.

Spectators with proof of vaccination are welcome in Orillia arenas.

