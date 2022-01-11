Orillia hospital turns to the community to close the staffing shortage gap

Several hospitals across Simcoe County are dealing with a capacity crunch and record shortages of front-line staff.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) has turned to the community to close the gap created by staffing shortages.

The hospital held a hiring blitz on Saturday, employing individuals in temporary full-time positions.

"They are full-time roles on a temporary basis; however, what we've been able to do is accommodate the needs of individuals to do part-time, casual or otherwise," explained Deb Singh, OSMH human resources director.

Fifteen positions were filled over the weekend, and the hospital hopes to fill at least 35 more by the end of January as it deals with rising hospital admissions and staff vacancies because of COVID-19.

"The individuals we hired through the city, Georgian [College] and Casino Rama, have been released from their employment temporarily because of what's happening with the pandemic," Singh noted.

Positions include security, vaccination prep, pandemic support assistants, and personal support workers, among others.

"We work where we live, and we live where we work, and it is amazing to see people rally together," Singh said. "We are very grateful."

OVERWHELMED SIMCOE COUNTY HOSPITALS

Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) in Midland is overwhelmed and treating more patients for COVID-19 and other serious illnesses that have only worsened during the pandemic.

"We're over capacity in our ICU running at 115 per cent," said Gail Hunt, GBGH CEO. "What we're facing is the acuity level in people who come into emerge is so high right now because people have been avoiding or haven't received treatment."

Hunt said the hospital has roughly 45 staff off work because of COVID-19.

"Either off due to being positive, or they've had a high-risk contact in the community, and they're off having to isolate because of that."

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie is treating 41 patients for COVID-19, with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government announced it would deploy internationally educated nurses to hospitals and long-term care homes that face staffing shortages due to COVID-19.