Orillia introduces cashless, reloadable cards for transit users

The City of Orillia has introduced a new way for riders to pay for transit.

The Smart Pay Fare System officially launched on Sunday, Jan. 2, which allows riders to pay with a reloadable smart card called the cOnnect Pass.

The cOnnect Pass offers a means for riders to pay for transit in advance without the need to carry cash.

The passes can be purchased online or in-person at the Orillia City Centre or the Orillia Public Library.

A fare increase of ten cents per ride came into effect on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The City says cash will still be accepted for transit users.