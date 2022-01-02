Orillia introduces cashless, reloadable cards for transit users
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
The City of Orillia has introduced a new way for riders to pay for transit.
The Smart Pay Fare System officially launched on Sunday, Jan. 2, which allows riders to pay with a reloadable smart card called the cOnnect Pass.
The cOnnect Pass offers a means for riders to pay for transit in advance without the need to carry cash.
The passes can be purchased online or in-person at the Orillia City Centre or the Orillia Public Library.
A fare increase of ten cents per ride came into effect on Saturday, Jan. 1.
The City says cash will still be accepted for transit users.
