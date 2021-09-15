Orillia man accused of breaking into business, stealing medications

Police arrested a man accused of smashing in the front door of a business and taking prescription medications in Orillia.

According to provincial police, the 37-year-old Orillia man stole from a Mississaga Street business on Tuesday night.

They say the store's alarms alerted police to the break-in.

Police used video surveillance to identify the suspect, who they later located and placed under arrest.

Officers charged the accused with break and enter, theft under $5,000, drug possession, and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in police custody for a bail hearing scheduled for today.