Orillia man accused of breaking into business, stealing medications
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police arrested a man accused of smashing in the front door of a business and taking prescription medications in Orillia.
According to provincial police, the 37-year-old Orillia man stole from a Mississaga Street business on Tuesday night.
They say the store's alarms alerted police to the break-in.
Police used video surveillance to identify the suspect, who they later located and placed under arrest.
Officers charged the accused with break and enter, theft under $5,000, drug possession, and failing to comply with a probation order.
He was held in police custody for a bail hearing scheduled for today.
