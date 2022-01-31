Orillia man accused of posing as volunteer firefighter charged with sexual assault
An Orillia man accused of posing as a volunteer firefighter and sexually assaulting a woman is in police custody.
According to the Orillia OPP Crime Unit, the accused and the victim met at the scene of a car crash on New Year's Eve.
Police say he "falsely identified" as a volunteer firefighter and later attempted to start a relationship with her.
Following the allegations, police arrested the 28-year-old man and charged him with sexual assault.
He is being held in custody to wait for a bail hearing.
Police say always to use caution and be aware of personal safety.
They also remind the public that sexual offences can be reported to police "no matter how long ago it happened."
"Our duty is to bring an appropriate resolution to the case by conducting a professional and thorough investigation while at the same time providing you with necessary information, resources and support," OPP stated in a release on the matter.
Sexual assaults can be reported to the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency.
-
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest todayTrucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
Calgary snowboarder Liam Gill last-minute addition to Canadian team in BeijingA Calgary snowboarder is Beijing-bound.
-
Tim Stutzle finds OT winner as Senators edge Oilers 3-2Tim Stutzle scored a picture-perfect overtime goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night.
-
New virtual restaurant opens in SudburyThere’s a new venture in Sudbury, Sparks Diner, which opened at the beginning of January.
-
Alberta comes up short at Scotties in 10-5 defeat to Team Canada's EinarsonKerri Einarson, the two-time defending Scotties champion, stayed undefeated with a 10-5, eight-end win over Alberta's Laura Walker.
-
'No idea why': Qualified B.C. nurses not getting shifts as hospitals short-staffedThe B.C. Nurses’ Union is questioning why nurses aren’t being called upon to fill scores of job postings at a time hospitals are short-staffed, scheduled surgeries continue to be postponed, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
-
Police investigate construction equipment theft in WaterlooWaterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of a “skid steer” in the area of Waterloo Park.
-
Controversial B.C. wolf cull approved for another 5 yearsB.C. has quietly renewed plans to continue a controversial wolf cull intended to protect declining caribou populations. The decision comes despite a recent government survey where a majority told the province they did not agree with the program.
-
Broader 'vacant home strategy' pitched over simply a tax on empty homesCouncil may tread slowly before deciding to charge a vacancy tax on empty homes in London, Ont.