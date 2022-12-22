Orillia man arrested for stealing $700 from individual at ATM

Police say an Orillia man who allegedly snatched an envelope with $700 from an individual making a withdrawal at an ATM has been arrested.

Officers with the Orillia OPP detachment say they were called to a bank on Peter Street on Tuesday for reports of the theft.

They say a man was leaving the building after taking out cash from the ATM when he was approached by the accused, "who proceeded to grab the money."

Police say the 40-year-old suspect took off from the bank but was later identified and charged with stealing.

The incident prompted provincial police to remind residents of some safety tips while using an ATM, including staying in well-lit areas, immediately putting cash and cards away, and leaving if there is anything noticeably suspicious.

They also suggest going to a crowded, well-lit area and calling 911 if followed.