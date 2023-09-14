Orillia man attempts to flee police during drug bust on Colborne Street

An Orillia man faces several charges after an early morning police raid at a home on Colborne Street allegedly resulted in the seizure of weapons, knives, drugs, and cash.

Officers with the OPP street crime unit executed a search warrant at the residence on Thursday morning, arresting one person who they say tried to flee the scene.

According to police, the investigation turned up various drugs, knives, bear spray, a compound bow, an imitation firearm, over $1,000 in cash, cell phones, digital scales and packaging materials.

The 42-year-old man accused in the case faces drug trafficking charges, along with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon for the knife.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.