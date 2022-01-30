Orillia man charged with assaulting four-month-old baby

Police arrested an Orillia man accused of assaulting a four-month-old baby.

Orillia OPP says officers responded to a call from Simcoe County paramedics on Jan. 17 around 4 a.m. for an infant in distress.

The baby was rushed to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

Police charged a 29-year-old man with aggravated assault.

He was remanded into custody with a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

Police say the baby is in stable condition in the hospital.

Police are not releasing the identity of the accused and the relationship between him and the baby to protect the child's identity.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS.