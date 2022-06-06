Orillia man charged with forcible confinement and robbery
An Orillia man faces several charges, including robbery and forcible confinement, following an incident over the weekend.
Provincial police say officers were called to a house on Barrie Road near Albert Street Sunday afternoon for a robbery.
Police say the accused held an occupant in the house against their will with an "edged weapon."
They say he stole from the occupant before running away to another residence where officers located him.
Police say when he refused to vacate the home, the Emergency Response Team, crisis negotiators and the OPP K9 unit attended to assist, and a section of Dunedin Street was closed briefly because of the situation.
The 38-year-old man was eventually arrested and charged.
He faces nine charges, including failing to comply with a release order, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and uttering threats.
