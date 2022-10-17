Orillia man charged with impaired driving after multiple vehicles hit

One man is facing numerous impaired driving charges following multiple collisions in Orillia.

According to provincial police, officers were called to the area of Rosemary Road around 10 p.m. on Oct. 14 after multiple vehicles were reportedly hit.

Police quickly located the vehicle, which had become lodged in a ditch, but the driver fled on foot. He was found shortly afterwards after attempting, but failing, to enter a vehicle nearby when the owner scared him away.

A 22-year-old man from Orillia is facing multiple charges, including operation while impaired and failure to stop after an accident.

He was held for a bail hearing this last weekend in Newmarket.