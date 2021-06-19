Orillia man dies in drowning at Couchiching Beach Park

A 42-year-old man has died after falling into the water at the Couchiching Beach Park pier in Orillia Saturday evening.

OPP officers with the Orillia OPP detachment and paramedics were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. and recovered the 42-year-old man from the water.

The man from Orillia was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He has since succumbed to his injuries.

OPP have identified the victim at 42-year-old Christopher Bellchambers.

According to OPP alcohol was not a factor and the man was an inexperienced swimmer.

There will be a candlelight vigil tonight at 8 p.m. at the Couchiching Beach Park.