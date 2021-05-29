Orillia man facing arson charges following more than two dozen fires

An Orillia man is facing arson charges following a long-term investigation into more than two dozen fires.

According to OPP, the investigation centred around 25 fires that police say were intentionally set in the Scout Valley area of Orillia and two others in the Grant's Woods area of Severn Township.

OPP say the fires, which they describe as small, were set to trees and stumps in the Scout Valley area beginning in the Fall of 2020.

A 37-year-old Orillia man is facing two arson charges. He was released and is expected to appear in court on June 13.