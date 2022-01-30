Orillia man facing assault charges in connection to injured infant
An Orillia man is facing an assault charge after an infant suffered serious injuries earlier this week.
Provincial police say they were called to a home on Jan. 17 around 4 a.m. with concerns over an infant in medical distress.
The infant was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries and is believed to be in stable condition.
OPP have laid a charge of aggravated assault against a 29-year-old man from Orillia. He has been taken into custody and is expected to appear in court in Orillia on Feb. 3.
Police are not providing any details into the relationship between the 29-year-old suspect and the 4-month old baby to protect the infant's identity.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS.
