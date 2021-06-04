Orillia man facing child pornography charges

An Orillia man is facing child pornography charges.

According to OPP, officers seized an undisclosed number of digital devices as part of a search warrant at an Orillia home Friday. Police had received a tip from the National Child Exploitation Crime Center.

As a result, a 58-year-old man is facing two child pornography-related charges. He was held for a video bail hearing in Barrie.

Police are reminding parents to be proactive to protect their children online.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any similar is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.