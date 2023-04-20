Orillia man Rob Sampson charged with murder he didn't commit, says longtime friend

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

Rob Sampson's life hangs in the balance as the 59-year-old man stands accused of the death of his on-again-off-again girlfriend and mother of five, Tracy Reid, and according to his longtime friend, the Orillia man is charged with a crime he didn't commit.

"He's not a murderer. He wouldn't do that at all. He didn't need to. There's no reason for it," said Tom Marshall outside the Barrie courthouse on Thursday.

Sampson was charged with first-degree murder five months after Reid's body was found face down and half-naked outside the Silver Swan Villa Motel on July 19, 2019.

The Crown argues Sampson was an abusive partner and that the 45-year-old woman died after 60 blunt force injuries, primarily to her head and neck.

Witnesses testified when her body was discovered, Reid's face was heavily bruised, and her limbs grey.

Sampson has been awaiting trial behind bars for three and a half years, while his friend of 40 years believes the police arrested the wrong person and that he simply "didn't do this."

Sampson's family and friends say they expect to see him acquitted.

"The Crown is showing right now their true case, and it isn't much," Marshall added. "He's going to get off."

The defence argues Sampson is innocent and highlighted Reid's health problems, her partying ways involving crack cocaine, and how she was evicted from the Orillia motel.

The defence has also challenged the Crown's witnesses, who testified Reid was the victim of domestic abuse at Sampson's hand.

"He's got family coming in, and you can see the smile on his face when we walk in. That's good, and that's all we're there for. We can't change anything in the case, but we're there, either way, for Rob Sampson," Marshall concluded.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.