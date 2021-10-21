Orillia motorist faces 15 charges after striking police cruisers

A 21-year-old Orillia man faces a number of charges after police say he intentionally struck OPP cruisers with his vehicle.

After Orillia OPP conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday evening, a vehicle attempted to flee and struck two police cruisers.

Police located and arrested the man sometime later.

He faces 15 charges, including possessing and trafficking cocaine and opioids, possessing a firearm and assaulting a peace officer.

The accused will answer his charges at an Orillia court in November.