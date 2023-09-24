Orillia Museum opens first North American exhibit marking Anne Lister
The Stephen Leacock Museum in Orillia is now showcasing one of history's most famous code-writers.
"Decoding Anne Lister: History's First Modern Lesbian" is an exhibit that examines the life of Anne Lister, a highly intelligent woman born in England during the late 1700s.
Lister, a successful businesswoman and property owner in her time, was forced to conceal her sexuality as a lesbian.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local alerts on your device (opens in a new tab)
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Lister documented her romantic life by developing a complex system of code that she put into more than 5 million words in her diaries.
"We're hoping that people will see that lesbian and queer people have always existed," said Jen Martynyshyn with the Stephen Leacock Museum. "It may have been a secret, but this isn't a modern, new invention that people have always been in the community, and it's always been part of history."
The exhibit will continue at the museum until the start of 2024.
-
Healthcare workers from London, Ont. and surrounding region among those taking part in Queen’s Park rallySimilar to the Greenbelt controversy, healthcare rally organizers in London are pointing to the Ford government's reversal on Greenbelt land deals that stood to greatly benefit developers — they're hoping for a similar turnaround on the issue of healthcare privatization.
-
Police investigating swarmings at Ancaster Fair, days after issuing warning about rise in violence at community festivalsPolice are investigating several swarming incidents at a fair in Hamilton this weekend, including one which saw an individual taken to hospital.
-
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails showParole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crashA senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
-
No timeline yet for operation to remove ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont.The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says work is underway to remove a ship that ran aground near Cornwall, Ont. this weekend, but final details are still under consideration.
-
Anonymous investor steps forward to back Beaumont's Chartier restaurantChartier restaurant in Beaumont will remain open thanks to an anonymous donor.
-
Man allegedly carjacks victim at gunpoint in Ajax, Ont.Durham police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed carjacking in Ajax, Ont. Saturday.
-
N.S. hospital administrative staff hold rallies across province for higher wagesDozens of unionized health-care administrative staff rallied outside a Halifax hospital today in a push to get the province to negotiate a new contract.
-
Joint use facility replacing Argyle and Ecole Pius X schools officially opens in ReginaRegina is now home to another joint-use school with the official opening of the Argyle and Ecole St. Pius X joint-use facility in the city's Lakeview neighbourhood.