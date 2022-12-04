Orillia Ont. artist inspires many with creations while fighting Parkinson's disease

An Orillia Ont. man with a debilitating disease is being celebrated for his continued drive to do what he loves the most.

Michael Harding has been painting for the better part of 60 years but was rocked when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"it's made stroking the brush more difficult, for sure," Harding told CTV News. "But I still love doing this."

Harding, now 76 years old, said his disease makes it challenging to speak and operate like he once used to.

However, through his own drive and the support of his family, he keeps at it the best way he can.

"He now signs all his work with M.Harding/P.D., because he wants to differentiate between his work from before his diagnosis," said Rose Harding, Michael's wife.

Rose said he's incredibly proud of her husband's never-say-no attitude.

"The day I met him, he drew me a painting and I couldn't believe it," she added. "He just whipped it up with his quick brush strokes. That's what Michael does, he's very good and creative."

Harding has created over 150 paintings and gave some to family and friends this weekend at a private display.

While he's been approached to sell his work in the past, he said he prefers to keep it in the family.