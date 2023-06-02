Orillia opens temporary parking lot near waterfront
A new temporary municipal parking lot is opening Saturday near the waterfront in Orillia while construction continues on the city's revitalization project.
"We understand that in order to revitalize the area, there will also be challenges to overcome during construction. We appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and visitors, and the City is pleased to open this new temporary parking lot to help increase parking available in the downtown waterfront area while construction impacts the parking supply.
The demand-based parking rates that were recently implemented are helping offset the costs of this temporary measure," said Mayor Don McIsaac.
The temporary lot has 102 parking spaces, including three accessible spots, and is accessible via Colborne Street East with two pedestrian pathways to access Front Street South and Mississaga Street East.
There is a $3 per hour fee with an eight-hour limit to park in the lot, Monday to Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking can be paid by using the Passport Parking app.
