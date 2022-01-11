Orillia opens temporary warming centre
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
As temperatures plummet across central Ontario on Tuesday, Orillia is opening a temporary daytime warming centre at Orillia City Centre.
The warming centre, located at 50 Andrew St., South, opened its doors at 8:30 a.m. and will remain open until 4:30 p.m. for anyone looking to warm up.
Temperatures in the Orillia-area are expected to drop below -30°C during the morning before it rises to around -21°C in the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city says there may be limited capacity and wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distancing is mandatory.
