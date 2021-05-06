Orillia OPP allegedly seize illegal weapons during routine traffic stop

A routine traffic stop resulted in multiple charges for an Orillia man when police allegedly found two illegal weapons in the vehicle.

Officers patrolling West Street on Monday evening said they stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and after speaking with the driver, they found his licence was prohibited.

The officers said they seized the weapons and arrested the 35-year-old driver.

They charged him with driving while prohibited, two counts of possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with a probation order and having a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in July.