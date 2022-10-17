Orillia OPP charge man for following youth

Provincial police have arrested one man for allegedly following youth in Orillia.

According to OPP, officers were called to the area of Sundial Drive on Oct. 15 shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of an adult male following a young person on a trail. Police say the parent of the youth contacted police immediately.

While police weren't able to locate the individual, they were called again shortly afterwards when a group of youths were approached by a man driving a dark-coloured vehicle.

A 29-year-old man from Brock Township is facing four counts of criminal harassment.

He was held for a bail hearing Monday in Barrie.