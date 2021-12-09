Orillia OPP hopes to ID man concerning break-in, sex assault

Provincial police hope to identify a man as part of a break-in and violent sexual assault investigation in Orillia.

On Dec. 2, police reported that an unidentified man in his 20s wearing a dark ski mask broke into a home and assaulted the woman inside.

Police said the victim and suspect did not know each other.

Investigators believe the same suspect may be responsible for a series of home invasions in the areas of Barrie Road and Dallas Street, Memorial Avenue and Elmer Park, and Mississaga Street West and Albert Street North since Nov. 24.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of a man who they say was in the area at the time of the home invasion and attack.

They are not calling him a suspect but rather a person they want to speak to "in relation to the investigation."

Police describe the man captured on security cameras as a tall, white man in his 20s with shoulder-length brown hair. He was wearing a black medical mask, grey winter coat, striped scarf, black and grey baseball cap and had white earbuds in his ears.

Investigators urge anyone who lives or works in the area to check surveillance footage over the last several weeks for any unusual activity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.