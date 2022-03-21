Orillia OPP investigate death after man gets electrocuted at hydro plant
Operations Floater
Jonathan Guignard
Orillia OPP is investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted at a hydro transformer plant on Saturday.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Orillia detachment responded to a transponder fire call shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Orillia Fire and Emergency Services joined police at the facility on Industrial Drive in Orillia.
Initial investigation shows the man entered the transformer compound unlawfully, where he was electrocuted.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
