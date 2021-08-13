Orillia OPP investigate sudden death

Police are investigating a sudden death in Orillia.

OPP were called out to Atherly Road after 6 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about an unresponsive person behind a business.

Life-saving attempts were made, but the 46-year-old Severn Township man was declared deceased a short time later.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but any witnesses are encouraged to reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.