Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years

Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.

On Monday, provincial police charged 62-year-old Antonino Lucia from Woodbridge, Ont., in connection to the death of Morris Conte.

Conte was last seen in Caledon in May 2010. He was 45 years old and a father of four at the time of his disappearance.

According to his family at the time, Conte was meeting up with Lucia before he died.

"Apparently, going for a coffee," said Beth Conte, Morris Conte's former wife.

Police say Conte's remains were discovered spread out in both the Sugarbush area of Oro-Medonte and on Maplehurst Road in Lake of Bays Township the following day, May 22, 2010. Then, on May 28, additional remains were found on Stoneleigh Road in Bracebridge.

The remains were confirmed to be Conte's through a post-mortem investigation.

Police had said his remains were left in locations where they would be easily found. Investigators said his murder and what was done with his body may have been a message or warning to others.

In July 2011, police arrested Sam Lucia and charged him with accessory after death and committing an indignity to a human body.

The charges against Sam Lucia, Antonino Lucia's son, were later withdrawn.

Police say the case is far from closed.

"The investigation is still ongoing, and a $50,000 reward is still being offered," noted OPP Sgt. Brett Boniface.

Anyone with any details to share, big or small, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides