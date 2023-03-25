iHeartRadio

Orillia OPP searching for man involved in ongoing investigation


a photo of 33-year-old Lee Mack, who is wanted by police in Orillia in connection to an ongoing investigation (supplied).

Orillia OPP is asking the public for help to locate a man involved in an ongoing investigation.

Police describe 33-year-old Lee Mack as 5'8", 182 lbs, with short blonde hair, blue eyes and a medium muscular build.

Police warn anyone who spots Mack not to approach him and to contact 911 immediately.  

