Orillia OPP searching for suspect connected to August theft incident

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to a theft and fraud incident in the Orillia area.

OPP have released two surveillance photos, one showing the suspect and another showing the suspected vehicle. According to police, the individual is believed to be connected to a theft from a Severn home on August 3.

Police say the stolen item was then used in a fraud incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).