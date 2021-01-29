Orillia OPP surrounded a motel in Fesserton, Ont., searching for a man who police say resisted arrest during a traffic stop.

According to police, the driver was pulled over in front of the motel located near Coldwater on Highway 12 Friday morning.

They say he took off on foot when an officer attempted to arrest him.

Police have not indicated why the man was being taken into custody.

More than a dozen police vehicles surrounded the motel in search of the man.

The scene cleared over an hour later.

Police have not provided any further details.