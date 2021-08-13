Orillia organization that supports most vulnerable gets financial boost from the province

An Orillia organization working towards helping some of the most vulnerable in the area has received a boost in funding from the province.

The Lighthouse Community Services and Supportive Housing is receiving a grant worth $149,100 through the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The funds will be targeted towards its expanded commercial kitchen, which often works towards feeding those without access to food.

The facility's meal program is open to the public to anyone in need from Monday to Saturday. Staff say the timing of the funding could not have been better with demand at an all-time high.

"Having a facility like this will save hugely the cost on the community as well as the tax base," says Lynn Thomas, the development and communications manager for the Lighthouse Community Services. "It's a diversion as well from OSMH and from OPP Services so being able to help and shelter individuals here is going to be a huge cost savings for our community as well."

The funding will go towards buying new equipment for the kitchen and hiring a new full-time staff member, allowing more people in need to be fed.

"70,000 meals is a lot of meals for one guy to put out and produce and we do have a volunteer supervisor who has been working hard at getting volunteers, but it is just a huge relief to him to have somebody else that he can lean on to get those meals out," says Thomas.

Thomas says that since the pandemic began, over 600 individuals have been housed by the lighthouse.

The community meal program will continue to be distributed outside. Shelter participants will be allowed access to the café in the kitchen for lunch and dinner as of August 30.