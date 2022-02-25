Orillia Perch Festival cancelled this year due to supply issues

A beloved summer event in the Sunshine City has been cancelled this year.

The Orillia District Chamber of Commerce (ODCC) has decided to cancel the 2022 Perch festival due to supply issues.

"We looked at every avenue to keep this alive, and I am disappointed, but without a prize structure, we simply cannot move ahead," says Doug Bunker, event coordinator for the Chamber. "Even the sponsors and traditional prize donors are disappointed, as will be all those who have enjoyed this event for many years."

The Chamber says that supply chains were affected in terms of prizing availability. The shortage of aluminum, plastic and resin impacted the ability to get prizes like fishing boats, electronics, fishing rods and tackle.

Additionally, the app used last year wouldn't be available.

Last year, organizers designed an app that allowed users to take photos of their prized fish and submit them to the contest.

The ODCC says that the app creator wasn't able to continue providing the service due to challenges incurred throughout the pandemic.

The Chamber says events staff will focus their energy on other upcoming events.