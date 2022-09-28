Orillia police raid leads to multiple charges

Ontario Provincial Police officers allegedly seized a cache of cocaine, weapons and cash during a search warrant bust in Orillia.

In a coordinated effort between the Orillia, Southern Georgian Bay and Collingwood Community Street Crime units, the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and OPP's Central Region Emergency Response Team, officers raided two homes on Albert and Victoria streets at 5 a.m. on Sept. 22.

During the investigation, police seized about 24 grams of cocaine, a conducted energy weapon, a replica firearm, and a quantity of Canadian and U.S. currency.

Police charged a 20-year-old Orillia man and a 51-year-old Orillia woman with possession for trafficking purposes, possession of property obtained by crime, as well as possessing a prohibited device.

A 52-year-old Orillia man faces those three charges, as well as charges for possessing counterfeit money and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police also located two individuals who were currently wanted by police. One individual was transported to Barrie Police Service to address their warrant, and the second individual was held by Orillia OPP pending a bail hearing.