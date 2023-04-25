Orillia police raid linked to extensive shooting investigation in Barrie
A police raid in Orillia is the fourth location connected to an extensive investigation into a shooting in Barrie that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Police have remained tight-lipped as the investigation remains active, but Thomas Dearman said the raid Monday was a "scary situation."
He and his family hid for safety in their Orillia home as police raided the house next door.
"All of a sudden, we heard bangs and commotions," Dearman said.
Police said a man walking along a catwalk from Leacock Drive to Kipling Place Saturday night was shot multiple times after getting into an altercation with a group of people.
The following day, police set up a mobile command unit at Sunnidale Park, and later, a tactical unit was set up outside a Kipling Place home.
Meanwhile, Dearman expressed surprise about the raid, saying his neighbours were "always nice" and "keep to themselves."
Police have yet to provide any information on whether any suspects are in custody. An update is expected in the coming days.
The victim remains in critical condition at a Toronto hospital.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry SoundOPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian-involved collision closes section of Fountain StreetA collision investigation closed part of a major street in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Musqueam elder forced to leave reserve for housingMusqueam elder Dunstan Campbell is packing his bags and moving off the reserve.
-
Slow progress in B.C. police modernization with no plans for provincial or regional forcesOne year since an all-party committee presented the B.C government with a report reccommending the formation of a provincial police force among other significant changes, progress has been slow on what has been widely described a monumental change in addressing public safety.
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic winThe adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
Event Centre sets off fireworks between UCP and NDP ahead of writ dropDanielle Smith toured the Sweet Rhapsody bakery in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy on Wednesday but was pressed with questions about her change of tune when it comes to putting up government money for arenas.
-
Former Calgary councillor says new arena deal is 'ten times worse' than previous agreementThe day after unveiling a $1.22 billion plan to overhaul Calgary's Rivers District with a new arena as its anchor, taxpayer groups and even a former councillor are criticizing the deal.
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospitalJose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
-
9 grass fires in Blackfalds, Alta. likely sparked by train, fuelled by wind: fire chiefFire crews and town workers in the central Alberta community of Blackfalds were kept busy Wednesday afternoon fighting several grass fires.