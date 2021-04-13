Orillia reels in 40th Perch Festival virtually

The latest stay-at-home order has caused several activities to be cancelled or postponed, including the 40th Annual Orillia Perch Festival.

The festival, slated to start this weekend, is delayed until next month and has shifted to a virtual event.

Doug Bunker, Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce says participants can register, pay online and submit pictures to be eligible for prizes. "When you go fishing, enjoy the fishing, catch a fish and take the picture and then send it in, and when you send it in, you're automatically in the daily draws for that day, weekly draws, grand prize draw."

The Orillia Perch Festival is open to anglers of all ages and runs from May 8 to May 29. The cost to participate is $25 for adults and $5 for kids.

This year, fishing is permitted on any lake in Simcoe County to make physical distancing easier for participants.