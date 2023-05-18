Orillia residents encouraged to put unwanted household items to the curb this weekend

Orillia residents can leave unwanted but useful household items at the curb this weekend as the city's Treasure Hunt Program returns.

The program starts Friday after 5 p.m. to encourage recycling large household items, much like a community garage sale.

Residents are reminded only to take items placed at the curb, not from the lawn, and all "treasures" are claimed in 'as in' condition.

All uncollected items must be removed by Sunday at 11 p.m.

The city stated that residents who fail to remove uncollected items from the curb will be subject to fines.

The program runs on the third weekend of the month, from May to October.